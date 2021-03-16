Skip Navigation
CNBC's Halftime Report traders answer your questions on Amazon, Apple and chip stocks

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is unveiled during a virtual product launch.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

CNBC's "Halftime Report" is bringing its segment "Ask Halftime" to CNBC Pro.

The contributors answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers, like which technology stock might be due for a pause and what's the next big winner in the chip sector.

Jenny Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, discussed investing vs. trading with stocks like Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Plus, Michael Farr, President and CEO of Farr, Miller & Washington, advises on whether or not to buy Apple shares given its recent pullback.

Watch the full video here:

