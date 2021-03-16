CNBC's Halftime Report traders answer your questions on Amazon, Apple and chip stocks

CNBC's "Halftime Report" is bringing its segment "Ask Halftime" to CNBC Pro.
The contributors answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers, like which technology stock might be due for a pause and what's the next big winner in the chip sector.
Jenny Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, discussed investing vs. trading with stocks like Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Plus, Michael Farr, President and CEO of Farr, Miller & Washington, advises on whether or not to buy Apple shares given its recent pullback.
Watch the full video here: