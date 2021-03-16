Here’s how the $10,200 unemployment tax break works

Marko Geber | DigitalVision | Getty Images

Millions of Americans who collected unemployment benefits last year got a new tax break from the American Rescue Plan. Here's how it works.

$10,200 tax break

Tax exclusion

Unemployment benefits are generally treated as income for tax purposes. The new tax break is an "exclusion" — workers exclude up to $10,200 in jobless benefits from their 2020 taxable income. Individuals should receive a Form 1099-G showing their total unemployment compensation last year. The number is in Box 1 on the tax form. For married couples, each spouse can exclude up to $10,200 of their benefits. That would reduce couples' joint taxable income by a maximum $20,400. Amounts over $10,200 for each individual are still taxable.

For example, let's say a married couple had a combined income of $100,000. That income includes $20,000 in benefits for one spouse, and $5,000 for the other. This couple can exclude $15,200 from tax. (The first spouse only gets a break on $10,200 of the $20,000.) The couple would pay federal tax on $84,800 of income instead of the initial $100,000.

Not everyone qualifies for the tax cut. Only people who earned less than $150,000 in 2020 are eligible. This income threshold operates as a cliff: Anyone who earned $150,000 or more last year doesn't get any of the tax break. The $150,000 ceiling is the same for all taxpayers, regardless of filing status, such as single or married. One wrinkle: Taxpayers must use their total unemployment benefits received when determining their income eligibility for the tax break. Let's say a couple made $140,000 in combined job income last year. Each spouse also got $6,000 in unemployment benefits. Their total income would be $152,000, disqualifying them from the tax break.

Modified adjusted gross income

The $150,000 income limit technically refers to a measure known as "modified adjusted gross income." MAGI is a number the government uses to determine eligibility for some other tax breaks. (For example, a single filer can't take a deduction for student loan interest this year if their MAGI is $85,000 or more.) Taxpayers will have to do a calculation to determine their MAGI in 2020. The formula uses information on Form 1040 and on Schedule 1. The IRS details the MAGI calculation (and how to claim the unemployment tax break) in online instructions posted Friday. They're titled "New Exclusion of up to $10,200 of Unemployment Compensation."

"I think what was cool is they were able to adopt an existing form that allows people to get the exclusion," Janet Holtzblatt, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, said of the IRS. "They didn't have to come up with a new form. "That's really very efficient." The IRS is working with online tax preparers to update current tax software so taxpayers can determine how to report their unemployment income on their 2020 tax return, the agency said Friday. It appears digital tax preparers need some more time before their software can account for the new rules. "We are awaiting additional guidance from the IRS on how the unemployment exclusion will be implemented," said Lisa Patterson, a spokeswoman for H&R Block. TurboTax expects updates to be available to taxpayers later this week, according to a spokeswoman.

Form 1099-G

