401(k) investors vulnerable to cyber hacks, watchdog warns

The Labor Department should do more to protect 401(k) investors from cyber attacks, at a time when their sensitive personal information is increasingly being shared over the internet, a federal watchdog said Monday.

A web of firms that oversee 401(k) and other similar workplace retirement plans hold data on Social Security numbers, birthdates, addresses, usernames and passwords.

A cyber attack at any point in the chain may lead to "enormous losses" of data and retirement savings, which may ultimately lead to identity theft or "severe financial and other ramifications," the Government Accountability Office said in a report.

However, the Labor Department, which regulates the U.S. retirement system, hasn't kept pace, the watchdog said.

Businesses that offer 401(k) plans are fiduciaries, which means they must act in the best interests of employees when overseeing investments and other aspects of the plan.

But the Labor Department hasn't clarified whether reducing cyber risk is a fiduciary duty, the GAO said. The agency also hasn't issued minimum expectations for the protection of personal data, and investors can't be assured it's being adequately protected, the GAO said.