Meet Ford's new pursuit-rated F-150 pickup for police

The next time you get pulled over, it may be by an officer in a Ford pickup truck instead of a traditional "cop car."

Ford Motor unveiled its new 2021 F-150 Police Responder on Tuesday ahead of spring state and local government bid cycles. Commercial vehicles, such as police vehicles, are a focus of the company under Ford CEO Jim Farley, who took over the helm from Jim Hackett in October.

Demand for a police version of Ford's F-150 has grown steadily since its introduction in 2017, according to a spokeswoman for the automaker. She declined to disclose specific sales of the pursuit-rated pickup or Ford's lineup of police vehicles.

The change from police cars to utility vehicles such as pickups and SUVs represents a larger trend by automakers away from passenger sedans. Ford discontinued its last police car, a Ford Taurus, several years ago. A police version of its Ford Explorer is now its bestselling model, according to the company.