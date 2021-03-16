Middle East start-up that grows food in the desert raises $60 million in funding

A migrant worker walks past rows of tomato plants growing in a smart greenhouse at Pure Harvest Smart Farms in Nahil, United Arab Emirates, on May 20, 2020.

An Abu Dhabi-based agriculture technology start-up announced it has secured $60 million in funding to expand its Middle East operations, but said it has been an uphill task trying to raise capital.

Pure Harvest Smart Farms grows fruits and vegetables in greenhouses in the United Arab Emirates desert, and has partnerships to do the same in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The harsh Middle East climate makes countries in the region heavily reliant on food imports, and the Covid-19 pandemic last year brought food security risks to the fore.

"Our pilot in the desert … showed very promising results — the potential for year-round local production at very high quality and at a very good cost structure," CEO and Co-founder Sky Kurtz told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Monday. The start-up will use the capital to build its beachhead in Saudi Arabia, he added.

It also has plans to expand its portfolio of produce.