NYU’s ‘Dean of Valuation’ says growth stocks have more room to fall as interest rates go higher

Kevin Stankiewicz
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE

Growth stocks have room to decline further if interest rates continue to rise, New York University finance professor Aswath Damodaran told CNBC on Tuesday,

A rapid increase in bond yields this year has put pressure on equities with high multiples. The 10-year Treasury yield, which began 2021 under 1%, was trading above 1.6% Tuesday. Some on Wall Street, notably BlackRock's Rick Rieder, believe the yield could hit 2% this year.

"In general, when rates go up, growth companies feel the pain a little more than mature companies for a simple reason: their earnings and cash flows are way out in the future, and higher rates make them less valuable," Damodaran said on "Closing Bell." "That's always been true."

