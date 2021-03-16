Skip Navigation
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
Pro News
Pro Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
USA
INTL
Search quotes, news & videos
SIGN IN
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
Pro News
Pro Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Roblox, Apple, Twitter, United, KB Home & more
Published Tue, Mar 16 2021
8:03 AM EDT
Michael Bloom
Share
Share Article via Facebook
Share Article via Twitter
Share Article via LinkedIn
Share Article via Email
Key Points
Stifel initiated Roblox as buy.
Guggenheim downgraded Ulta to neutral from buy.
Citi downgraded Altria to neutral from buy.
Morgan Stanley downgraded Avis Budget to equal weight from overweight.
BTIG upgraded Starbucks to buy from neutral.
Evercore ISI raised its price target on Apple to $175 from $163.
Citi raised its price target on Twitter to $80 from $55.
Wolfe initiated Lennar, KB Home, and D.R Horton as outperform.
MKM downgraded Darden to neutral from buy.
Goldman Sachs raised its price target on United Airlines to $74 from $54.
JPMorgan raised its price target on Royal Caribbean to $110 from $100.
Store opening at an ULTA Beauty store in Philidelphia
Gilbert Carrasquillo | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
More In Street Calls
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, JPMorgan, Dollar General, Exxon & more
Michael Bloom
Morgan Stanley sees 'rare buying opportunity' in 5 clean energy stocks
Elliot Smith
Uber and more: UBS picks food delivery stocks set to pop by more than 30%
Lucy Handley
Read More