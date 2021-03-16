Skip Navigation
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Roblox, Apple, Twitter, United, KB Home & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • Stifel initiated Roblox as buy.
  • Guggenheim downgraded Ulta to neutral from buy.
  • Citi downgraded Altria to neutral from buy.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Avis Budget to equal weight from overweight.
  • BTIG upgraded Starbucks to buy from neutral.
  • Evercore ISI raised its price target on Apple to $175 from $163.
  • Citi raised its price target on Twitter to $80 from $55.
  • Wolfe initiated Lennar, KB Home, and D.R Horton as outperform.
  • MKM downgraded Darden to neutral from buy.
  • Goldman Sachs raised its price target on United Airlines to $74 from $54.
  • JPMorgan raised its price target on Royal Caribbean to $110 from $100.
Store opening at an ULTA Beauty store in Philidelphia
Gilbert Carrasquillo | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

