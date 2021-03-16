Accountants often advise clients to file taxes as soon as they can. Why that's recently changed

Tax experts usually advise people to file their taxes as soon as they can — it's the fastest way to get a refund and to know if you owe the IRS. It can also reduce your risk of fraud.

Then the pandemic hit.

Last year, sweeping lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19 hit in the middle of the tax-filing season, which led to the filing deadline being extended until July 15, 2020. This year, tax preparers and filers were looking forward to a more normal time until lawmakers added tax changes to the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.

The bill made changes almost a month after the IRS began accepting returns on Feb. 12, adding another layer of complication. That means there's a reason for many taxpayers to hold off filing — even if it means a delay to your refund.

More from Invest in You:

A few days cost some businesses thousands on PPP forgivable loans

Disabled Americans could save their stimulus money in this account

This Wall Street veteran wants to bring diversity to corporate America

"There's a lot going on, and so there might be reasons to defer," said Richard Auxier, senior policy associate in the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, adding that if you get something wrong, you'd likely have to go back and refile.

Unemployment snafu

If you were one of the millions of Americans who had unemployment income in 2020, you may want to hold off on filing your taxes or, if you've already filed, amending your return.

The American Rescue Plan made the first $10,2000 — or $20,400 for a married couple filing jointly — of unemployment income tax free for those with adjusted gross income of less than $150,000.

The IRS on Friday said that people with unemployment income in 2020 who already filed should hold off on amending their return, as the agency will provide further guidance.

At the same time, it announced new instructions for those who had unemployment income in 2020 and had not yet filed. For paper filers, the IRS will provide the Unemployment Compensation Exclusion Worksheet, and is also working with the software industry to update forms for those who file electronically.