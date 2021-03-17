Asia-Pacific markets fall in cautious trade as Fed takes center-stage

Pedestrians are reflected in a window as they walk past an electronic stock board at the ASX Ltd. exchange centre in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets fell on Wednesday as investors wait for the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting later in the day.

Australia shares inched lower, with the ASX 200 down 0.48% as most sectors fell. The energy and materials subindexes declined 1.36% and 1.35%, respectively as oil and mining stocks broadly struggled for gains. Major miners Rio Tinto and BHP were down 1.24% and 1.56%.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan traded flat while the Topix index was fractionally lower. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.64%.

That follows an overnight session where the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost nearly 130 points, breaking a seven-day winning streak.

The Federal Open Market Committee's policy meeting will take center stage, according to Carol Kong, a strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

She explained in a morning note that both U.S. bond yields and the dollar could jump if the Fed's post-meeting statement and Chair Jerome Powell's remarks are not deemed dovish enough. "We do not expect the FOMC to be worried about or even note the lift in bond yields in their post‑meeting statement. Higher bond yields are not a constraint on the US economic recovery," she wrote.

"We expect Chair Powell to note the FOMC has the tools to intervene if the bond market becomes disorderly or constrains the economic recovery," Kong said, adding that the Australian bank also expects the Fed to upgrade its GDP and inflation forecasts due to vaccination rollout and fiscal stimulus.