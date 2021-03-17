Disneyland to reopen on April 30, Disney CEO Bob Chapek says

California's two Disney theme parks will reopen on April 30, CEO Bob Chapek said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Alley."

"We've seen the enthusiasm, the craving for people to return to our parks around the world," Chapek told CNBC's Julia Boorstin. "We've been operating at Walt Disney World for about nine months, and there certainly is no shortage of demand."

"I think as people become vaccinated, they become a little bit more confident in the fact that they can travel, and, you know, stay Covid-free," he added. "Consumers trust Disney to do the right thing, and we've certainly proven that we can [open] responsibly, whether it's temperature checks, masks, social distancing, [or] improved hygiene around the parks."

Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and Spa will reopen April 29 with limited capacity ahead of the parks. The Vacation Club Villa at the Grand Californian will reopen on May 2, and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel and the Disneyland Hotel will reopen at a later date.

All theme parks in California have been closed due to Covid-related restrictions for the past year. While guidelines in other states, such as Florida, allowed parks to reopen with limited capacity, California's rules have kept theme parks large and small shuttered.

However, new state guidance permits amusement parks to reopen beginning April 1 with 15% to 35% capacity depending on the prevalence of the virus in the community. Masks and other health precautions will be required. Chapek said the two parks will operate at around 15% capacity to start.