Scammers are promising to get your student loans forgiven. Be wary

A man exits the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has cracked down on another company trying to swindle money out of student loan borrowers by promising them relief with their debt.

The bureau on Tuesday sued California-based Student Loan Pro, its owner Judith Noh and manager Syed Faisal Gilani for allegedly charging consumers more than $3.5 million in illegal upfront fees. Student Loan Pro was in business from 2015 to 2019, according to the consumer agency and apparently charged borrowers to file paperwork on their behalf for access to federal debt-relief programs that are normally free to apply for.

"The CFPB will use all the tools at its disposal, including litigation, to protect struggling borrowers and put an end to unlawful debt-relief schemes," David Uejio, the bureau's acting director, said in a statement.

A website for Student Loan Pro appears to have been taken down, and the company didn't respond to a request through social media for comment.

There are more than 44 million student loan borrowers in the U.S., and the country's total outstanding loan balance is expected to exceed $2 trillion by 2022. The average student loan balance is around $30,000, up from $10,000 in the early 1990s, with many borrowers owing $100,000 or more. The average bill is $400 a month, according to higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

For fraudsters, this is all an opportunity.

The scammers usually promise borrowers student debt forgiveness and lower payments. They often request upfront fees for up to thousands of dollars for this "service," which is illegal.