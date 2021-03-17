What to watch today: Dow futures steady as bond yields rise but Nasdaq futures fall

As bond yields rise on concerns about inflation, Powell needs to convince traders that easy current Fed monetary measures won't overheat a recovering economy that just got another Covid stimulus boost. The Fed concludes its two-day March meeting Wednesday afternoon, with no one expecting any change in policy. (CNBC) Central bankers got a new batch of housing data to consider. February housing starts fell 10.3% and building permits last month dropped 10.8%. Both declines exceeded expectations and followed sharp declines in January. * Mortgage refinance demand tanks 39% as rates continue to climb (CNBC)

New daily Covid cases in the U.S., down about 80% from early January, continued to fall as immunity protection increases from vaccinations and high levels of prior infection. More than 15% of the U.S. adult population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



While heading in the right direction, health officials say those U.S. vaccination numbers need to go much higher to stomp out the disease, which killed an average of 1,285 people in America over the past seven days, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Former President Donald Trump urged people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, saying he would recommend it to "a lot of people that don't want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me." However, in a Fox News interview Tuesday night, Trump acknowledged that people were free to decide for themselves whether to get shots. (AP)



Catalent (CTLT) plans a major expansion of Covid vaccine production in Europe, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. The contract drug manufacturer will double production of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) vaccine by starting a new production line at an Italian plant during the fourth quarter.



The White House is setting low expectations ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security advisor Jake Sullivan's first face-to-face meeting with their Chinese counterparts in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday. According to a senior Biden administration official, the two sides won't deliver a joint statement and no major announcements are expected. (AP)



Reflecting Washington's concern about the erosion of Hong Kong's rights, the U.S. sanctioned an additional 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials over Beijing's ongoing crackdown on political freedoms in the semi-autonomous city. China said the new sanctions expose America's "sinister intention to interfere in China's internal affairs, disrupt Hong Kong and obstruct China's stability and development." (AP)



Uber will reclassify all U.K.-based drivers as workers, in the wake of losing a major labor battle there earlier this year. Under the new designation, more than 70,000 drivers in the U.K. will get some benefits, including a minimum wage, holiday time and pension contributions. Shares of Uber fell 1.5% in U.S. premarket trading. (CNBC)

Biden said in a new interview that Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if an investigation confirms allegations by multiple women that Cuomo sexually harassed them. "If those claims are confirmed, Biden said, "I think he'll probably end up being prosecuted, too." (CNBC)

Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs last night left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said. (AP)

Tiger Woods is back at home in Florida to resume his recovery from career-threatening leg injuries he suffered when his SUV ran off a road and down a hill in the Los Angeles suburbs last month. The golfer thanked the medical staff at both of the hospitals that took care of him. (AP)



Days after being accused of misleading investors, Lordstown Motors' CEO will likely spend much of Wednesday's Q4 call with analysts defending how his firm counts and characterizes non-binding orders for its Endurance pickup truck. Hindenburg Research says Lordstown's truck reservations are "largely fictitious." (CNBC)



Elon Musk withdrew his offer to sell one of his tweets as a non-fungible token Tuesday, even though a bidder had offered more than $1 million for the digital asset. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO reneged on his NFT offer, saying "Actually doesn't feel quite right selling this. Will pass." (CNBC)