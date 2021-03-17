Luke Shaw? Jude Bellingham? England options and talking points assessed ahead of squad announcement

England's No 1 shirt is Jordan Pickford's to lose — but now ruled out of this round of internationals and with Nick Pope and Dean Henderson providing stiff competition, the Everton goalkeeper's injury may open the door to them.

Pickford has been a key figure under Southgate, his composure and passing range vital to the manager's preference for playing out from the back. But his performances have come under scrutiny this season and he was forced out of Everton's 2-1 loss to Burnley on Saturday after landing awkwardly on his right side.

Pope has enjoyed another strong campaign with Burnley, keeping nine clean sheets, while Henderson has impressed since coming into the Manchester United team in place of David de Gea, conceding only once in his last seven appearances. West Brom's Sam Johnstone, meanwhile, is on standby if Pickford is unavailable.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher expects Southgate to persist with Pickford at this summer's European Championship, but he feels it's Henderson, rather than Pope, who is most likely to take his place in the long-term.

"I think Nick Pope would find it very difficult to ever become a regular for England because he plays for Burnley", said Carragher on Monday Night Football last week.

"I don't mean any disrespect to Sean Dyche or the club, but certainly the way they play and the way Gareth Southgate wants to play are completely different."

"If Henderson is playing for Manchester United week-in, week-out, playing Champions League football at the top level where the pressure is as high as possible, I think it gives him a great opportunity — maybe after this tournament, because I think Pickford will keep his place for that."

"Going forward into next season, if Henderson is the Manchester United goalkeeper, I think it's very difficult not to pick him for England."

Resurgent Shaw in line for recall

In defense, the biggest talking point is Luke Shaw's likely return to the squad. The 25-year-old has only made two England appearances during Southgate's tenure and has not featured since their 2-1 loss to Spain in the Nations League in September 2018.

He has been outstanding for Manchester United this season, however, providing considerable attacking threat from left-back and impressing defensively too.

With Ben Chilwell struggling for playing time at Chelsea, there could be an opening for Shaw not just in Southgate's squad but in his starting line-up.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville feels he's England's best left-back and expects Southgate to reward his fine form this season.

"He's been outstanding this season for United," he said on The Gary Neville Podcast. "A Luke Shaw who is fit, physically good and confident is the best left-back in the country, in my opinion."

"Gareth Southgate will be watching him intently, thinking, 'I know Luke Shaw, I've seen him before'."

"He had almost given up on him, but you can't give up on him now. Southgate is staring right at him and thinking, 'that is the best performing English left-back in the country at the moment'."

"Everything is right for Luke Shaw because he is an amazing talent. Physically he's good, he's got a good height about him, and maybe it's deceiving people at home that he's actually very good in the air, and he can play at left-side center-back."

Neville likened Shaw's return to form to that of Manchester City's John Stones, another player likely to return to the England fold for the upcoming fixtures, but insists the next challenge for both of them is to produce consistency on a long-term basis.