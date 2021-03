A shopper wearing a protective mask looks at a television for sale inside a Costco store in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

Stimulus checks may go into savings accounts or the stock market, but they also are likely to go shopping — boosting retailers' March sales.

Individuals have begun to receive the latest round of $1,400 checks. For a family of four, that one-time payment could be as high as $5,600.

Since earlier this month, some retail stocks have made gains as investors game where the cash may end up.

The case for retailers can be made simply by looking at where the last round of checks were spent.