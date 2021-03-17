'Stand up, condemn this violence': Politicians, advocates, celebrities call for support of Asian Americans following Atlanta shootings

Demonstrators wearing face masks and holding signs take part in a rally "Love Our Communities: Build Collective Power" to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence, at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo in Los Angeles, California, on March 13, 2021.

A white man has been arrested and accused of killing eight people in the Atlanta area Tuesday after targeting three Asian-run businesses. Six of the eight victims were Asian women, according to authorities. The attacks began around 5 p.m., when five people were shot at a massage parlor in Acworth, a suburb north of Atlanta. Four people, including two Asian women, a white man and a white woman, died of their injuries. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, they were identified as 33-year-old Delaina Ashley Yaun, 44-year-old Daoyou Feng, 49-year-old Xiaojie Tan and 54-year-old Paul Andre Michels. Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, a 30-year-old Hispanic man, was injured and taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to local reports. Less than an hour later, four Asian women were killed in shootings at two spas in Atlanta. Their names have yet to be released, but South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that its diplomats in Atlanta have confirmed the four were women of Korean descent.

Rising anti-Asian racism, especially toward women

The deadly attack comes at a time during increasing reports of anti-Asian racism and violence during the pandemic. Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition documenting and addressing anti-Asian discrimination during the pandemic, said it received nearly 3,800 self reports of anti-Asian hate incidents between March 2020 and February 2021. Women made up a far higher share of the reports, at 68%, compared to men, who made up 29%. "There is an intersectional dynamic going on that others may perceive both Asians and women and Asian women as easier targets," Russell Jeung, professor of Asian American studies at San Francisco State University and the forum's co-founder, told NBC Asian America.

Experts have pointed to a host of factors behind the uptick in anti-Asian racism during the pandemic, including a history of xenophobia toward Asian communities, as well as President Trump and other political leaders' repeated use of racist rhetoric to describe Covid-19. In response to Tuesday's deadly attacks, Stop AAPI Hate released a statement in support of the victims' families and AAPI communities. "The reported shootings of multiple Asian American women today in Atlanta is an unspeakable tragedy — for the families of the victims first and foremost, but also for the Asian American community, which has been reeling from high levels of racist attacks over the course of the past year. Few details about these shootings have been released, including whether or not they were motivated by hate." The coalition reiterated that the latest incident "will only exacerbate the fear and pain that the Asian American community continues to endure," and that "not enough has been done to protect Asian Americans from heightened levels of hate, discrimination and violence. Concrete action must be taken now."

Politicians, advocates, celebrities speak out