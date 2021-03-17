Skip Navigation
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Monster, GameStop, Dick's & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Piper Sandler upgraded Hershey to overweight from neutral.
  • Wedbush added Lyft to the best ideas list.
  • Guggenheim downgraded CVS to neutral from buy.
  • Wells Fargo initiated Comcast as underweight.
  • Wells Fargo initiated Charter as overweight.
  • Truist initiated Virgin Galactic as buy.
  • Baird added Amazon to the fresh pick list.
  • Cowen upgraded Seagate to outperform from market perform.
  • Telsey reiterated GameStop as underperform.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded McDonald's to buy from hold.
  • Bank of America named Applied Materials a top semi pick.
  • Williams Trading initiated Dick's as buy.
  • Goldman Sachs reiterated Monster, Constellation and Boston Beer as buy.
  • Evercore ISI raised its price target on Chevron to $130 from $98.
Monster Energy drinks
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

