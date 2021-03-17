Skip Navigation
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Monster, GameStop, Dick's & more
Published Wed, Mar 17 2021
8:16 AM EDT
Updated Wed, Mar 17 2021
8:35 AM EDT
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Piper Sandler upgraded Hershey to overweight from neutral.
Wedbush added Lyft to the best ideas list.
Guggenheim downgraded CVS to neutral from buy.
Wells Fargo initiated Comcast as underweight.
Wells Fargo initiated Charter as overweight.
Truist initiated Virgin Galactic as buy.
Baird added Amazon to the fresh pick list.
Cowen upgraded Seagate to outperform from market perform.
Telsey reiterated GameStop as underperform.
Deutsche Bank upgraded McDonald's to buy from hold.
Bank of America named Applied Materials a top semi pick.
Williams Trading initiated Dick's as buy.
Goldman Sachs reiterated Monster, Constellation and Boston Beer as buy.
Evercore ISI raised its price target on Chevron to $130 from $98.
Monster Energy drinks
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:
