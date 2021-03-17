WHO recommends AstraZeneca vaccinations continue, says benefits still outweigh risks

Vials of AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) during the first day of a mass vaccination of Police and Firefighters in the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium.

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that coronavirus vaccination rollouts using the AstraZeneca-Oxford University shot should continue while it carries out a safety review.

The latest guidance from the global public health body comes after a raft of European countries announced that they would suspend use of the shot over concerns that it could be linked to reported cases of blood clots in the region.

WHO's Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety has been reviewing the available data on the vaccine. On Wednesday, the WHO issued a statement in which it said that "vaccination against COVID-19 will not reduce illness or deaths from other causes."

"Thromboembolic events are known to occur frequently. Venous thromboembolism is the third most common cardiovascular disease globally," it said.

It said that while it was routine for countries to signal potential adverse events following immunization, particularly in mass vaccination campaigns, "this does not necessarily mean that the events are linked to vaccination itself."

Nonetheless, it added, "it is good practice to investigate them. It also shows that the surveillance system works and that effective controls are in place."

The WHO is in regular contact with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and regulators around the world for the latest information on Covid-19 vaccine safety, it added.

The WHO said it will immediately communicate the findings to the public once its review is complete. "At this time, WHO considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue," it added.