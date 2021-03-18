Amazon will present for the first time at NewFronts, a major digital advertising event

Amazon will join companies like Twitter, Snap and Google's YouTube in pitching advertisers at the Interactive Advertising Bureau's NewFronts event.

The spring NewFronts are digital media's take on the traditional TV upfronts, when advertisers have traditionally committed a large amount of their yearly TV spending. During the NewFronts, online publishers, platforms and other companies host presentations and parties to show off their programming, audience data and tools to media buyers. This year's event will take place virtually from May 3 to May 6.

Amazon's ad business has commanded a growing market share in the digital ad industry, a theme that appears likely to continue this year. An ad-buyer survey from Cowen in January said Amazon will be the leading market share gainer among major digital ads businesses in 2021 and 2022. The survey was based on responses from 52 senior U.S. ad buyers in December who represent $15 billion in U.S. ad spend.

Amazon had been scheduled to make its NewFronts debut in 2020, but said it wouldn't be participating in the event as the Covid pandemic started to erupt in the U.S.

This year's presentations include companies like YouTube, Roku, Twitter, TikTok and Snap, along with publishing world players like BuzzFeed, Condé Nast, BBC News and Vice Media Group. Other first-time players to the NewFronts will include A+E Networks, Entercom, Estrella Media, Penske Media and Vizio. Mainstay Hulu will not be part of this year's event; instead, it will be featured in parent company Disney's own events.

The IAB said its 2020 event drew more than 14,000 brands, agencies and media buyers. This year's event promises to delve into how consumer behavior has transformed during the pandemic and how content creators have made programming across all video formats.