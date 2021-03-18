Asia-Pacific markets set to trade higher as investors react to Fed decision

A currency dealer monitors exchange rates in a trading room at KEB Hana Bank in Seoul on March 13, 2020.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific markets looked set to start off Thursday on a positive note following record gains on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve's policymaking committee voted to keep short-term borrowing rates near zero.

That move was widely expected. The Fed also ramped up its expectations for economic growth but indicated that there are likely to be no interest rate hikes through 2023.

Australian shares wavered between gains and losses in early trade with the benchmark ASX 200 up 0.4% as most sectors traded lower. The energy and materials subindexes recovered from losses in the previous session to trade up 0.54% and 0.85%, respectively.

Nikkei futures pointed to a slightly cautious open in Japan at the top of the hour.

U.S. stocks rose overnight, pushing as the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its first close above 33,000 while Treasury yields eased from earlier highs.