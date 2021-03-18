Biden has promised not to raise taxes on people earning less than $400,000. What changes he could push for instead

US President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 11, 2021.

With the latest coronavirus relief package behind him, President Joe Biden may turn to another legislative priority this year: taxes.

Resetting how much Americans contribute to Uncle Sam could be high on the Democratic president's list of priorities for this year.

Biden promised throughout his campaign that he would limit any tax hikes to people with incomes above $400,000.

"The President remains committed to his pledge from the campaign that nobody making under $400,000 a year will have their taxes increased," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said this week.

Biden's tax plan will focus on ensuring that corporations and wealthy individuals pay their fair share, she said. However, a formal package has not been released.

New taxes on the wealthy could help pay for infrastructure and other priorities, said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center. But whether Biden can stick to that $400,000 campaign promise remains to be seen.

"He did draw a pretty clear line during the campaign," Akabas said. "I expect, at least in his initial proposal, he'll stick to that."

How tax changes could impact individuals

Biden's plan is expected to call for an increase in corporate taxes, while individuals at higher income levels can also expect to pay more.

His plan has called for raising the top tax rate to 39.6%, from 37%, for those who earn more than $400,000.

He also wants to cap itemized deductions at 28% for people earning above that same threshold.

Brian Gardner, chief Washington policy strategist at Stifel, recently ranked both changes as having a "high" chance of going through.