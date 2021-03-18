Billions of Covid relief dollars are going to child care. Here's why advocates say more needs to be done to fix the crisis

FatCamera | E+ | Getty Images

For one, there has been a lack of assistance to those who need it most. Only 1 in 6 children eligible for child care assistance receives it, which leaves many low-income families struggling to pay for care, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found in 2019. There are also so-called child-care deserts, where there is an insufficient supply of licensed child care to meet demand. About half of American families with young children live in a child-care desert, a 2018 analysis by the Center for American Progress found. It warned the pandemic would make it worse. With less than 0.5% of the nation's gross domestic product spent on child care, providers rely on tuition and workers' pay is low. They earn an average of $11.65 a hour and often don't have health insurance or paid family leave. "The system has to rely on a patchwork of funding streams that place a high burden on families to pay the price of care," Cardona said.

Climbing out of the pandemic

For Justin Pasquariello, executive director of East Boston Social Center, the latest aid package will provide much needed relief. The center, a multi-service agency in the Boston area, operates four early education centers for children aged 2 months up through pre-kindergarten. About 90% of the children it serves receive public subsidies or vouchers based on family income, involvement in child welfare or other family needs. After shutting down in March, the centers reopened in the summer — but saw low enrollment and higher safety hurdles to overcome.

Two preschool boys catch up during lunch in East Boston Social Center's Social Sprouts Preschool. Source: East Boston Social Centers

"We had to get all the PPE for staff," Pasquariello said. "We had to have dedicated staff people to screen for health on the way in and to bring the children from that screening to the classroom because we couldn't have parents coming into the building." On top of that there have been adjustments in the classroom space and in transportation. He's projecting a loss this fiscal year of about $170,000. However, state guidelines on how to spend the new relief money have yet to be worked out, Pasquariello said. Fewer children in the centers means less revenue, and he's hoping the grants will help fill that gap. He'd also like it to be used for immediate needs like air filtration systems, as well as boosting worker pay. "We need to continue to invest in compensation for our staff," said Pasquariello, noting that recruiting and retaining the workforce was a huge challenge for childcare providers even before the pandemic.

Looking ahead

The pandemic has highlighted the need to address a crisis that has gone on for too long, advocates argue. "As governments rebuild their economies, it's time to start treating childcare as essential infrastructure—just as worthy of funding as roads and fiber optic cables," Melinda Gates wrote in the annual Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation letter in January. "In the long term, this will help create more productive and inclusive post-pandemic economies." This week, Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark, D-Mass., reintroduced the Child Care is Infrastructure Act. It provides $10 billion to child-care providers to help renovate facilities and improve infrastructure.

In order to rebuild, we have to address the underlying inequities that made us so vulnerable to the pandemic in the first place. Melissa Boteach Vice president at the National Women's Law Center.

It also authorizes a student loan repayment program for up to $6,000 annually for five years for eligible early childhood educators and up to $3,000 annually to eligible individuals pursuing a Childhood Development Associate credential or an associate's degree. "Childcare is part of the bedrock of our economy," Clark said at a news conference announcing the bill. "The economic benefits of childcare are well documented, but so are the economic losses associated with its inaccessibility and our nation's repeated refusal to invest in childcare with the significance that it deserves," she added.

The investment