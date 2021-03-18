European markets head for higher open after Fed rates reassurance

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher Thursday as markets around the world react to the Federal Reserve's latest outlook on the U.S. economy.

London's FTSE is seen opening 25 points higher at 6,791, Germany's DAX up 102 points at 14,701, France's CAC 40 up 25 points at 6,084, and Italy's FTSE MIB up 148 points at 24,164, according to IG.

European markets look set to rally on positive global sentiment following comments from the Fed, which concluded a two-day meeting Wednesday. U.S. stock futures rose in the overnight session Wednesday evening, after the Federal Reserve said that it does not currently expect to hike interest rates through 2023.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank wants to see inflation consistently above its 2% target, and material improvement in the U.S. labor market, before considering changes to rates or its monthly bond purchases.