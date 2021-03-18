This couple from Hawaii doesn't recommend moving to the islands—here's why

Ma-e and Piianaia-Ishii have a goal to save up and move to Oregon in the next 5 years.

Shayla Marie Ma-e is a lifelong Hawaii resident. But to anyone dreaming of escaping to the islands for a new life — especially during the pandemic — she strongly encourages thinking again. "I would not recommend moving to Hawaii," Ma-e, 28, tells CNBC Make It, citing the state's high cost of living, tourism-dependent job market and exodus of young residents who move away for college and work. "It's really hard to live here."

Ma-e is grateful to have family nearby in Hilo, Hawaii, as she and her fiance, Matthew Piianaia-Ishii, 33, raise their 3-year-old twin daughters. But they know that in order to get ahead financially, including saving up to buy a home and for their girls' future educations, they'll likely have to leave Hawaii. For now, the family of four lives paycheck to paycheck on Piianaia-Ishii's $50,000 income as a concrete foreman and Ma-e's $33,000 salary as a child-care program advisor. "We make enough to cover our bills and essentials, but we don't make enough to move forward and [get] ahead in life," Ma-e says. "It's hard, the way we live, because we make too much for government assistance, and we don't make enough to move ahead. We're like most families here, stuck in the middle."

Their No. 1 piece of advice to Hawaii newcomers

Hawaii is among the top states where more people move out than come in, but a wider adoption of remote work during the pandemic has sparked headlines about people relocating to the state. To anyone thinking of taking on this new lifestyle, Piianaia-Ishii stresses that they should be prepared financially for the high cost of living. The cost of living in Honolulu, the most populated city in Hawaii on Oahu island, is 88% higher than the national average, according to data analysis from Payscale. The median rent in the city is $3,279 a month, and the median home price is $1.05 million. Living in Hilo on Hawaii Island is less expensive, but Ma-e and Piianaia-Ishii say there are fewer job opportunities. Plus, prices for some basic goods like food are still sky-high because they must be shipped in. Here's a look at how much Ma-e and Piianaia-Ishii typically spend in a month:

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Ma-e and Piianaia-Ishii's monthly spending in January 2021. Elham Ataeiazar | CNBC Make It

Piianaia-Ishii also recommends people move with a job already lined up, whether it's an offer on the islands or the ability to continue working for their current employer remotely. "The biggest challenge to living in Hawaii is finding work," he says. "You have to either know somebody or be really good at what you do" in order to secure employment in the local economy.

The Hawaii job market