Hong Kong lawmaker defends electoral overhaul, claims legislature lacks 'rational debate'

One Hong Kong lawmaker told CNBC he supports China's plan to overhaul the semi-autonomous region's electoral system, arguing that there's been a lack of "rational debate" in the legislature.

"Since 2014-2015, the quality of LegCo and the way it's functioning (have) deteriorated rapidly," Michael Tien, a pro-Beijing lawmaker, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Thursday. LegCo is short for Legislative Council, which is Hong Kong's legislature.

Tien, a Hong Kong deputy to China's parliament National People's Congress, said there's been a lack of "rational debate" in the legislature and the political divide in the chamber has hindered the government from passing bills.

"So that touches upon whether the system we have really (has) the final objective of ensuring prosperity and stability of Hong Kong. And at the end, the central government decided that enough is enough — that's the message I received repeatedly," he added.