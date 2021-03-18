Indonesia will restart AstraZeneca vaccines when regulators give the go ahead, health minister says

Medical officer prepares the administrations for mass Covid-19 vaccination program for health workers in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on February 4 2021.

Indonesia will resume its use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as soon as regulators give the go ahead that it's safe, the country's health minister said.

Southeast Asia's largest economy halted the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine — co-developed with the University of Oxford — after more than a dozen countries in Europe suspended the vaccine due to blood clot concerns that affected recipients.

Health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said Indonesia is still awaiting confirmation on the safety of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"If EMA .. and WHO (were to) deliver a positive recommendation. Yes, I can confirm we will continue with the vaccination of AstraZeneca vaccine," said Sadikin, who spoke to CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" as part of the Asian Development Bank's virtual Southeast Asia Development Symposium.

The WHO said Wednesday "the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks and recommends that vaccinations continue."

EMA is expected to release findings on its investigations on Thursday. The EU regulator had earlier indicated that there was no direct link the events were caused by the vaccination.