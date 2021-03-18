Lordstown Motors shares fall as much as 12% after confirming SEC inquiry

Shares of electric vehicle start-up Lordstown Motors tumbled by as much as 12% during intraday trading Thursday morning after the company confirmed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has requested information regarding claims by a short-seller that it misled investors.

Hindenburg Research accused Lordstown in a report last week of using "fake" orders to raise capital for its first product, an all-electric pickup truck called the Endurance. The short-seller claimed the pickup was years away from production, however Lordstown maintains it's on track to start producing the vehicle in September.

Lordstown CEO Steve Burns declined to comment on the SEC inquiry Thursday morning to CNBC. He told investors during the company's first earnings call as a public company Wednesday that it was "cooperating" with federal officials.

Burns said the company's highly-touted pre-orders of more than 100,000 pickups — a main target of the Hindenburg report — were simply meant to gauge customer interest, not to confirm future sales. The company previously categorized the pre-orders as "non-binding production reservations" as well, but Burns also has referred to them as "very serious orders."

"We've always been very clear, right? These are just what they're intended to be. These are non-binding, letters of intent. They're called pre-orders out in the real world," he said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." He later added, "I don't think anyone thought that we had actual orders, right? That's just not the nature of this business."