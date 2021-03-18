This map shows which U.S. states procrastinate the most on their taxes

Filing your taxes with the Internal Revenue Service every year can be both complicated and time consuming. It's understandable to want to procrastinate.

Personal Finance Company Upgraded Points recently surveyed 2,500 people across the U.S. to determine when Americans file their taxes every year.

The survey looked into which states file their taxes on time — and which have the most procrastinators.

Texas and California tied for the states with the largest number of procrastinators. Just under a third of respondents from each of these two states said they file their taxes on or after tax day.

Maryland came in second place with 27.5% of respondents from the state saying they wait to file their taxes on or after tax day.