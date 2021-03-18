America's motherhood crisis is at a tipping point: "We're not taking it anymore," says Reshma Saujani

Reshma Saujani created Girls Who Code to crack the gender gap in technology. Now, she has committed to another major gender gap in need of a societal fix: parental labor.

The Covid-19 pandemic led to a sharp reversal in gains that women made in the labor force over decades. If there is a silver lining, it also has shined a light on the work women have always done as mothers, but which the economy did not value. Saujani says it's time for a reckoning when it comes to placing the right economic value on motherhood.

"Today we find ourselves as nannies, tech support, doing the cooking and cleaning, all the while trying to maintain full-time jobs and we are done because we are getting crushed. So, we need a 360-plan, a Marshall Plan for Moms, to get us back to work," Saujani told CNBC at its Inclusion in Action event on Thursday.

The public policy components that need to be made permanent include basic income payments to mothers — an idea partially reflected in the Child Tax Credit included in the most recent stimulus legislation — as well as affordable child care, paid parental leave, and retraining of mothers who have lost their jobs, "jobs that are simply not coming back," Saujani said.

She said the Child Tax Credit included in the stimulus plan should only be a downpayment on permanent policy options favored by the Marshall Plans for Moms.