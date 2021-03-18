Financial influencer Mrs. Dow Jones shows you how to ask for a raise and get it

Negotiating can be stressful.

If you want to successfully ask your boss for a raise, you'll need to go into the conversation prepared with facts and statistics, according to financial influencer Haley Sacks, also known as Mrs. Dow Jones.

You need to research comparable positions at other companies to see what they pay and make a list of specific examples of what you've accomplished in your own role, said Sacks.

Check out this video to learn the other steps you need to take to impress your manager and get more money.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.