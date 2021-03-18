Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Nike, Hims & Hers Health, FedEx & more

A pedestrian walks past American multinational sport clothing brand, Nike store and its logo seen in Hong Kong.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

FedEx – Shares of the delivery service ticked up 3.6% after the company announced fiscal third-quarter results that topped analyst expectations. FedEx posted earnings per share of $3.47 on revenue of $21.51 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $3.23 on revenue of $19.97 billion. The company said its strong results were driven in part by an "unprecedented" holiday shipping season.

Hims & Hers Health – The telehealth company's stock slid 2.6% after Hims & Hers posted its fourth-quarter results. Hims reported a loss of 7 cents per share on revenue of $41.5 million. There were too few estimates to compare to analyst predictions.

Nike – Nike's stock fell 2.4% after the company posted mixed fiscal third-quarter results as inventory delays and store closures impacted sales. Nike logged earnings per share of 90 cents on revenue of $10.36 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 76 cents on revenue of $11.02 billion.

Sarepta Therapeutics – Sarepta shares popped 8.4% after the biopharmaceutical company released new trial results for its limb-girdle muscular dystrophy treatment. Sarepta said "participants demonstrated continued improvements from baseline across all functional measures."