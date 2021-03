Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) drives to the basket against BYU forward Matt Haarms (3) during the championship game of the men's West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the BYU Cougars and the Gonzaga Bulldogs on March 9, 2021, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

When the NCAA Tournament tips off on Thursday night, the first March Madness in two years will take place in a completely different environment for gamblers.

The sports gambling business has exploded in recent years following a 2018 Supreme Court decision, and multiple states have legalized sports betting and online gaming over the past 18 months. That makes this year's opportunity a showcase for growing sports gambling apps, and two stand out as favorites, according to Jefferies.