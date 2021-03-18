Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Five Below, Bank of America, Carnival & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • Guggenheim upgraded News Corp to buy from neutral.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call sell on Kroger.
  • Citi added a positive catalyst watch on Intel.
  • Citi named Bank of America a top rate play.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Ulta.
  • UBS upgraded Carnival to buy from neutral.
  • Jefferies named Five Below a long-term winner.
  • Bank of America upgraded Revolve to buy from neutral.
  • DA Davidson downgraded Clorox to neutral from buy.
  • Morgan Stanley resumed S&P Global as overweight.
  • Cowen raised its price target on American Outdoor Brands to $43 from $36.
  • Guggenheim reiterated its buy rating on Pepsi.
A woman is reflected in a puddle as she passes a Bank of America branch in New York's Times Square.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProMorgan Stanley picks 11 stocks set to pop on deal-making this year
Elliot Smith3 hours ago
CNBC ProBank of America says there's no good reason to own bitcoin other than price speculation
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Monster, GameStop, Dick's & more
Michael Bloom
Read More