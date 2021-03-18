Skip Navigation
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Five Below, Bank of America, Carnival & more
Published Thu, Mar 18 2021
8:18 AM EDT
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Guggenheim upgraded News Corp to buy from neutral.
Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call sell on Kroger.
Citi added a positive catalyst watch on Intel.
Citi named Bank of America a top rate play.
Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Ulta.
UBS upgraded Carnival to buy from neutral.
Jefferies named Five Below a long-term winner.
Bank of America upgraded Revolve to buy from neutral.
DA Davidson downgraded Clorox to neutral from buy.
Morgan Stanley resumed S&P Global as overweight.
Cowen raised its price target on American Outdoor Brands to $43 from $36.
Guggenheim reiterated its buy rating on Pepsi.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
