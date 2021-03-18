Tracee Ellis Ross on the future of Black beauty and diversity in business

"I don't think that number even cracks the surface," says actress and beauty industry entrepreneur Tracee Ellis Ross on consumer market data showing Black consumers spend near-$1 billion on haircare and skincare products.

For decades, companies creating haircare products for Black women — or buying into the market as Unilever did in its acquisition of Sundial Brands — have focused on the numbers that justify catering to a minority consumer segment routinely pushed aside by the expansive, multi-billion-dollar beauty industry.

The numbers are evident: according to Nielsen, Black consumers spent $473 million on haircare and $465 million on skincare products in 2018.

But for actor and entrepreneur Tracee Ellis Ross, who launched her own beauty line catering to the needs of Black women in 2019, the numbers miss the mark. "I don't think that number even cracks the surface. Unfortunately, our industry and the world still uses numbers as a way to qualify and quantify our worth, and we are so much more expansive than that," Ellis Ross told CNBC's Inclusion in Action forum Thursday.

Ellis Ross, a star on the hit show "Black-ish" who has long spoken out against the lack of diversity in Hollywood, teamed up with Ulta Beauty in 2019 to launch Pattern, a beauty line that caters to the needs of Black women. In recent years, the cosmetics giant, which also tapped Ellis Ross to serve as a diversity and inclusion adviser, announced plans to double Black-owned brands on store shelves by the end of 2021 and devote $25 million toward reaching underrepresented customers.

Ellis Ross said that starting a brand that celebrated Black women was her "life's work," as she recalled her experience searching for beauty products at stores growing up.

"Our little shelf space was at the back in a dark corner of the store and it was the same product from when I was a child to when I was an adult."