5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Stocks set to bounce after Thursday's selling as yields slip

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

U.S. stock futures bounced Friday after soaring Treasury yields clobbered tech stocks again Thursday, causing the Nasdaq to plummet 3%. The S&P 500, which also has a heavy tech weighting, sank almost 1.5% from its prior record close. Both stock benchmarks had their worst days in nearly a month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fared much better but still dropped almost 0.5% from its prior record close. The Nasdaq and S&P 500, as Thursday's close, were lower on the week, while the Dow was higher for the week.

2. Bond market rebels as it adjusts to Fed inflation policy

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020. Al Drago | Reuters

The 10-year Treasury yield pulled back Friday, one day after hitting a 14-month high of 1.754%. Traders revolted over the Federal Reserve's willingness to permit the economy and inflation to run hot as the job market recovers. Yields barely moved Wednesday afternoon after the Fed's meeting concluded, responding initially to the forecast for no rate hikes through 2023. The rapid rise in yield is being driven by concerns that more Covid stimulus on top of an already recovering economy will spark worrisome inflation. The 10-year yield started the year at less than 1%.

3. Nike sales miss estimates; FedEx revenue beats

The Nike logo is seen on the Nike store on February 22, 2021 in New York City. John Smith | Corbis News | Getty Images

Dow stock Nike fell nearly 2% in Friday's premarket, the morning after the athletic footwear and apparel maker reported fiscal third-quarter revenue that missed estimates. Sales growth of 2.5% to $10.36 billion was hurt by widespread port congestion in the U.S. and ongoing store closures in Europe. Nike also warned on outlook. However, the company did exceed estimates by 14 cents with a third-quarter profit of 90 cents per share.

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Mississippi, U.S. December 20, 2020. Paul Sancya | Reuters

FedEx, a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average, jumped 5% in Friday's premarket. The delivery giant after-the-bell Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.47 per share, 24 cents better than expectations. Revenue rose 23% to $21.51 billion, also handily exceeding estimates. Big holiday sales offset severe weather in February that impaired operations at several of its largest hubs.

4. CDC says U.S. administered more than 100 million Covid vaccine shots

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the state of vaccinations during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response event in the East Room at the White House in Washington, March 18, 2021. Carlos Barria | Reuters

The CDC's vaccine tracker, updated nightly, showed Friday morning that 115.7 million Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S., reaching President Joe Biden's initial 100 million shots in the first 100 days in office way ahead of schedule. Last week, Biden said he expected to hit the goal on Day 60. It happened on Day 57. With vaccinations in the U.S. progressing, the Biden administration Thursday revealed the outlines of a plan to loan a limited number of vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico.

5. First U.S.-China meeting under Biden gets off to a rocky start

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks while facing Yang Jiechi, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, and Wang Yi, China's Foreign Minister, at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska on March 18, 2021. Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images