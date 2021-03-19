Covid live blog: UK PM Johnson to get AstraZeneca vaccine, urges others to get inoculated

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic during a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street on March 18, 2021 in London, England.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to receive the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

Johnson, 56, has sought to reassure the public that the shot is both safe and effective following safety concerns around the world. Several countries in Europe had suspended the vaccine as a precautionary measure after reports of blood clots in some vaccinated people.

U.K. and EU regulators have said there was no evidence the Covid-19 vaccine had caused blood clots.

Johnson was himself treated in hospital for Covid-19 in April last year and spent days in an intensive care unit.

— Sam Meredith