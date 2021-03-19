Facebook suffers outage, affects Instagram and other services as well

Facebook on Friday experienced an outage that interrupted its social network, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp services.

The company did not immediately say what was causing the service disruption or how many users were affected. The issues began around 1:30 p.m. Eastern.

"There are a number of issues currently affecting Facebook products, including gaming streams," the company's Facebook Gaming Twitter account tweeted. "Multiple teams are working on it, and we'll update you when we can."

Users who visited the web version of Instagram were greeted with a notice that said "5xx Server Error."