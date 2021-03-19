Think the economy's about to take off? Goldman Sachs has 13 stock picks for you

Goldman Sachs has named a slew of consumer stocks that could rally alongside the reopening of the global economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

In a research note last week focused on European stocks, the investment bank noted that a handful of consumer staples — i.e. companies whose products tend to always be in demand, even in times of economic downturns — could be about to see significant price gains. This despite expectations of rising inflation that is often viewed as a dampener on demand for consumer goods.

Here's a list of the 13 stocks, all buy-rated by Goldman Sachs: