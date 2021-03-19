How to manage your money, boost your savings and start investing

Before anyone tackles investing, there are a few steps to take to be ready, said CFP Carolyn McClanahan, an M.D. and founder and director of financial planning at Life Planning Partners, based in Jacksonville, Florida. "You've got to take care of yourself first," she said. "Women, in particular, are so good at taking care of everyone else, sometimes to their detriment."

Build a base

In order to manage your money well, first make sure you have an emergency fund in a safe place, such as a bank account, even if it is not earning much interest, advises McClanahan, who is a member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council. Now is not the time for aggressive investing. The best way to start saving is to make sure deposits are made automatically. Don't simply put in whatever is left after paying your bills, Instead, define what you are saving and treat it is a bill.

As you are investing, know what your goals are. Is it to reach financial independence? Is it to buy a house? Dr. Carolyn McClanahan Certified Financial Planner

"You have to start with a plan; identify what your cash flow or budget is," said Castro, founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based Financially Wise. You can start small, saving $25 or $50 a month, and then increase it over time as you can. Another important part of your financial foundation is disability and life insurance, which can protect you and your family if you become sick or die, McClanahan added.

Trading vs. investing

There's a difference between trading, which is the buying and selling of stocks, and investing, which tends to have a long-term horizon. "I don't recommend anyone do trading, unless it is just a little bit of money and you are doing it for fun," McClanahan said. "You should start investing young and doing as much as you comfortably can." If you have an employer-sponsored retirement plan, like a 401(k) or 403(b), and your company provides a match, contribute enough to at least get that match, McClanahan said.

Morsa Images | E+ | Getty Images

If you qualify, then look into a Roth individual retirement account. Contributions are made after tax; therefore, you'll get the funds tax-free in retirement. However, there are income limits. You can contribute the maximum of $6,000 (or $7,000 if you are age 50 and over) if you make less than $198,000, if you are married and filing jointly, or less than $125,000 if you are single. When you have a little bit of money, it's important to be in a broad-based, diversified portfolio, McClanahan said. That generally means index mutual funds. As your assets grow, you can begin parsing it out to things like international funds and small cap funds.

'Don't be a herd follower'