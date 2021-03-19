Graduating into a pandemic can be daunting. But two students turned it into a business opportunity

Paddy Ryder and Rob Muldowney founded Covid Interns last summer amid the pandemic, after finishing their degrees at Ireland's Trinity College.

Many college students have had their post-graduation plans completely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. For one entrepreneurial pair, however, the uncertainty created an opportunity to start their own internship matchmaking business.

Just a few days after completing their global business studies degree at Ireland's prestigious Trinity College last summer, Paddy Ryder and Rob Muldowney started calling local firms to gauge interest and pitch their new business: Covid Interns.

The business matches students and graduates looking for internships with mainly small and medium-sized firms offering placements.

Covid Interns has placed over 200 candidates in internships across more than 180 businesses since its launch. The lion's share of placements have been in Ireland but the business has also matched people with mostly virtual internships in New York, Singapore, Germany, Canada and France, and is seeing increasing interest from abroad, Ryder told CNBC via video call.

It started off as a non-profit "community response" initiative, as Ryder put it, hearing from classmates whose plans after graduation had been thrown off course by the pandemic. Ryder and Muldowney were also experiencing that anxiety themselves over whether their own plans after graduation would pan out.

Ryder wanted to work in mergers and acquisitions but a series of interviews for summer internships ultimately resulted in "email after email" from firms saying they were postponing placements.

Muldowney was in talks to join the graduate program at a Dublin-based virtual health diagnostics scale-up business, LetsGetChecked, whose health tests include one for Covid-19. However, he wasn't sure if this was going to go ahead, so he wanted to work on something else in the meantime.

Young people have been one of the worst affected groups in the labor market as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with many more likely to work in sectors hardest-hit by the crisis.

Further to this, jobs site Glassdoor found that the number of internships in the U.S. advertised on its site in May 2020 had fallen by almost half when compared to May 2019.

The pandemic has not only pushed businesses to shift to working remotely, but the economic effects have also forced some firms to tighten their budgets, causing college students and graduates to lose valuable work experience opportunities.