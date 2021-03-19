Morgan Stanley says rising 10-year Treasury yields is reasonable as confidence in U.S. economy grows

Morgan Stanley said the rise in 10-year Treasury yields is reasonable and a reflection of the growing confidence in the U.S economic outlook, according to Jim Caron, global fixed-income portfolio manager at the investment bank.

The 10-year Treasury yield jumped above 1.7% on Thursday, its highest level in more than a year. It came even though the Federal Reserve reassured investors that it had no plans to hike interest rates anytime soon, nor ease its bond-buying program.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed 3 basis points to 2.472%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The recent increase in bond yields does not indicate a tightening of financial conditions, according to Caron.

"The way that I see it is that as we sit here around 1.75%, 1.7% in the 10-year note, I think this is a reasonable area where we can expect some consolidation," he said Friday, referring to how the yield will likely remain within a range, neither continuing much higher or reversing much.

"Because this is the level that the market had expected that we would get to, on a more dovish than expected Fed announcement. And that's what we got," he told CNBC during "Squawk Box Asia."