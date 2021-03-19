Sports leagues facing more than $300 million drop in airline sponsorships

Mr. and Mrs. Met pose onstage at Delta Air Lines' unveiling of the 'Let's Go Mets' aircraft at JFK Airport to celebrate the team's return to the postseason on October 6, 2015 in New York City.

As U.S. sports leagues continue to welcome back fans to stadiums, the impacts of Covid-19 are still lingering and may interfere with airline sponsorship revenue.

Data analytics firm GlobalData projects sports leagues worldwide will face more than $300 million in sponsorship losses, and "will likely see a wide withdrawal of the airline sector from its sponsorship commitments" as the travel sector recovers from Covid-19.

"Given the damage done to the industry following government-enforced lockdowns around the world, and the subsequent fall in international travel, airlines, even those able to rely on sovereign wealth funds, have seen drastic losses and job cuts," wrote Patrick Kinch, a sports analyst at GlobalData. "As a result, in an effort to recoup costs, it is likely the airline sector will withdraw from its current sporting commitments."

Added Kinch: "Rights holders will be facing the challenge of having to either find an industry that has been less troubled by the pandemic or accepting a reduced value for their sponsorship assets."

GlobalData released its findings on Thursday and estimates global airlines will spend roughly $737 million for sponsorships in 2021. And of that figure, U.S. sports leagues will receive approximately $197 million in fees for deals with American Airlines, United, and Delta.

In an interview with CNBC, Conrad Wiacek, head of sports analysis at GlobalData, estimates United Airlines will spend $29 million in 2021 on sports sponsorships, of which $13 million in deals will expire this year.