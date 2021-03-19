Brokerage app Webull seeing ‘an uptick in deposits’ as stimulus checks roll out, says CEO

Webull CEO Anthony Denier told CNBC on Friday that the brokerage app is seeing a rise in activity since the latest round of stimulus checks have been sent to Americans.

"We have seen an uptick in deposits for sure," Denier said in an interview on "Closing Bell."

"There's definitely a pretty substantial increase in the amount of activity that we've been seeing during this whole stimulus download over the last week and a half," he said.

The Internal Revenue Service began processing the direct payments a week ago, and tens of millions of people have already received the funds.

Some money from previous rounds of pandemic stimulus checks made their way into the stock market, data has shown. Many suggested a similar occurrence would take place with the latest batch, which were part of a $1.9 trillion relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this month.