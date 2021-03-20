The Fed can fight inflation, but it may come at the cost of future growth

Gas prices are displayed at a Speedway gas station on March 03, 2021 in Martinez, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

One of the main reasons Federal Reserve officials don't fear inflation these days is the belief that they have tools to deploy should it become a problem. Those tools, however, come with a cost, and can be deadly to the kinds of economic growth periods the U.S. is experiencing. Hiking interest rates is the most common way the Fed controls inflation. It's not the only weapon in the central bank's arsenal, with adjustments to asset purchases and strong policy guidance also at its disposal, but it is the most potent. It's also a very effective way of stopping a growing economy in its tracks. The late Rudi Dornbusch, a noted MIT economist, once said that none of the expansions in the second half of the 20th century "died in bed of old age. Every one was murdered by the Federal Reserve." In the first part of the 21st century, worries are growing that the central bank might become the culprit again, particularly if the Fed's easy policy approach spurs the kind of inflation that might force it to step on the brake abruptly in the future. "The Fed made clear this week that it still has no plans to raise interest rates within the next three years. But that apparently rests on the belief that the strongest economic growth in nearly 40 years will generate almost no lasting inflationary pressure, which we suspect is a view that will eventually be proven wrong," Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said in a note Friday. As it pledged to keep short-term borrowing rates anchored near zero and its monthly bond purchases humming at a minimum $120 billion a month, the Fed also raised its gross domestic product outlook for 2021 to 6.5%, which would be the highest yearly growth rate since 1984. The Fed also ratcheted up its inflation projection to a still rather mundane 2.2%, but higher than the economy has seen since the central bank started targeting a specific rate a decade ago.

It may work out, but it's a risk, because if it doesn't work and inflation does get going, the bigger question is, what are you going to do to shut it down. Jim Paulsen chief investment strategist

Competing factors

Most economists and market experts think the Fed's low-inflation bet is a safe one – for now. A litany of factors is keeping inflation in check. Among them are the inherently disinflationary pressures of a technology-led economy, a jobs market that continues to see nearly 10 million fewer employed Americans than a decade ago, and demographic trends that suggest a longer-term limit to productivity and price pressures. "Those are pretty powerful forces, and I'd bet they win," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group. "It may work out, but it's a risk, because if it doesn't work and inflation does get going, the bigger question is, what are you going to do to shut it down. You say you've got policy. What exactly is that going to be?" The inflationary forces are pretty powerful in their own right. An economy that the Atlanta Fed is tracking to grow 5.7% in the first quarter has just gotten a $1.9 trillion stimulus jolt from Congress. Another package could be coming later this year in the form of an infrastructure bill that Goldman Sachs estimates could run to $4 trillion. Combine that with everything the Fed is doing plus substantial global supply chain issues causing a shortage of some goods and it becomes a recipe for inflation that, while delayed, could still pack a punch in 2022 and beyond.

The most daunting example of what happens when the Fed has to step in to stop inflation comes from the 1980s. Runaway inflation began in the U.S. in the mid '70s, with the pace of consumer price increases topping out at 13.5% in 1980. Then-Fed Chairman Paul Volcker was tasked with taming the inflation beast, and did so through a series of interest rate hikes that dragged the economy into a recession and made him one of the most unpopular public figures in America.

Of course, the U.S. came out pretty good on the other side, with a powerful growth spurt that lasted from late -1982 through the decade. But the dynamics of the current landscape, in which the economic damage from the Covid-19 pandemic has been felt most acutely by lower earners and minorities, make this dance with inflation an especially dangerous one. "If you have to prematurely abort this recovery because we're going to have a kneejerk stop, we're going to end up hurting most of the people that these policies were enacted to help the most," Paulsen said. "It will be those same disenfranchised lower-comp less-skilled areas that get hit hardest in the next recession." The bond market has been flashing warning signs about possible inflation for much of 2021. Treasury yields, particularly at the longer maturities, have surged to pre-pandemic levels.

That action in turn has raised the question of whether the Fed again could become a victim of its own forecasting errors. The Jerome Powell-led Fed already has had to backtrack twice on sweeping proclamations about long-term policy intentions.

"Is it really going to be all temporary?"