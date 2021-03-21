Morgan Stanley picked some quality stocks that clients should hold for the long term

A Ferrari is parked outside the New York Stock Exchange in celebration of Ferrari Automotive Company's IPO on October 21, 2015 in New York City.

With the market possibly reaching an inflection point after a rebound for cyclical stocks, it may be a good time for investors to focus on quality stocks to own for the long run, according to Morgan Stanley.

The firm put together a list of stocks for 2023, looking beyond the typical 12-month horizon focused on by sell-side analysts.

"Our strategists' work has long supported the view that quality outperforms in the long run. Accordingly, we asked each of our US analysts to identify the highest-quality companies in their sector, the ones likely to strengthen their sustainable competitive advantage," the firm said in a note.