Morgan Stanley picked some quality stocks that clients should hold for the long term

With the market possibly reaching an inflection point after a rebound for cyclical stocks, it may be a good time for investors to focus on quality stocks to own for the long run, according to Morgan Stanley.
The firm put together a list of stocks for 2023, looking beyond the typical 12-month horizon focused on by sell-side analysts.
"Our strategists' work has long supported the view that quality outperforms in the long run. Accordingly, we asked each of our US analysts to identify the highest-quality companies in their sector, the ones likely to strengthen their sustainable competitive advantage," the firm said in a note.