This 28-year-old earns $378,000 a year on Fiverr—and just bought a car for $50,000 in cash

For six years, Alex Fasulo didn't own a car. The Brooklyn-based freelance writer, who finds work via Fiverr, didn't need one to get around. But when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the U.S., Fasulo scaled back on how often she took the subway, opting for rideshare services instead.

"My Uber and Lyft spending was out of control," she tells CNBC Make It. "It was coming to around $2,000 per month. Being in Brooklyn, you have to go over the bridges to get into Manhattan, so it'd be $30-$40 each way, every time I would go out."

The 28-year-old eventually decided to invest in a car — and was able to pay for it in cash.

"I bought a yellow Jeep Wrangler in September 2020 in cash for $50,000," Fasulo says. "I'm obsessed with it. I love it to death. The pandemic inspired me to get one because I wanted to still be mobile and not reliant on flights to go travel and see our country."