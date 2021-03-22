5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Nasdaq futures rise as 10-year Treasury yield retreats

A man walks in front Nasdaq building at Times Square on March 10, 2021, in New York. John Smith | Corbis News | Getty Images

The Nasdaq on Monday was set to build on Friday's nearly 0.8% increase as the 10-year Treasury yield started the new week retreating from last week's 14-month high. The rapid rise in Treasury yields this year has been pressuring growth stocks, many of them tech names, as higher interest rates erode the value of future profits and squeeze market valuations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, which lost ground Friday, joined the Nasdaq in negative territory last week. The Dow and S&P 500 last closed at record highs Wednesday, while the Nasdaq last closed at a record in February.

2. AstraZeneca vaccine found to be 79% effective in U.S. trial

A vial labelled with the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. Dado Ruvic | Reuters

AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness, according to data published Monday from a 32,000-plus person phase 3 trial in the U.S. and in Latin America. The two-shot vaccine also showed 100% efficacy in preventing severe disease and hospitalization. AstraZeneca plans to file with the FDA for emergency use authorization in April. The latest trial data comes as a number of European nations temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine following reports of blood clots. AstraZeneca said Monday that an independent board identified no safety concerns related to the firm's inoculation.

3. Covid cases rising in 21 states as governors relax restrictions

Walgreens staff prepare vaccines for Educational Staff at Kettering City Schools to receive the Covid-19 vaccine as a part of Ohio's Phase 1B vaccine distribution in Dayton, Ohio on February 10, 2021. Megan Jelinger | AFP | Getty Images

Even as the pace of vaccinations accelerates in the U.S., Covid cases are increasing in 21 states and highly infectious variants are spreading as governors relax restrictions on businesses. Public health officials warn that while roughly 2.5 million people around the country are receiving shots every day, infection levels have plateaued this month. Nationwide, new infections are holding around 54,000 on average in the past seven days. That's a dramatic drop from January's peak. While fatalities are much lower as well, an average of 1,000 people died from Covid each day over the past seven days.

4. Canadian Pacific Railway to buy Kansas City Southern

A Kansas City Southern (KSC) Railway locomotive passes through Knoche Yard in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Whitney Curtis | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Canadian Pacific Railway has agreed to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion in a cash-and-stock deal. The combination would create the first rail network connecting the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Following Sunday's announcement, shares of Kansas City Southern rose about 17% in the premarket, while shares of Canadian Pacific Railway dropped about 2.5%. The deal comes as hopes grow that U.S.-Mexico trade will pick up now that Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump as president.

5. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sees Tesla reaching $3,000 per share by 2025

In this photo illustration a Tesla logo seen displayed on a smartphone with the stock market graphic in the background. Omar Marques | LightRocket | Getty Images