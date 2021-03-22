Analysts cheer ‘surprisingly positive’ AstraZeneca U.S. trial data

A bottle of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Igor Petyx | KONTROLAB | LightRocket via Getty Images

AstraZeneca announced its hotly anticipated late-stage U.S. trial results this morning and healthcare analysts welcomed the news, saying it provides further validation of the vaccine. The trial included over 30,000 participants and showed that the vaccine had an overall efficacy of 79% in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 and was 100% effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalization. Efficacy was consistent across age and ethnic group, with 80% efficacy in participants aged 65 years and over. The vaccine, known as AZD1222 and developed with the University of Oxford, was well-tolerated and the independent data safety monitoring board identified no safety concerns related to the vaccine.

Data exceeded expectations

Jefferies healthcare analyst Peter Welford called the data "surprisingly positive" in a research note published Monday, writing that the interim analysis was better than expected. Meanwhile Adam Barker, healthcare analyst at Shore Capital, highlighted that: "This is arguably the first trial for AZD1222 which has shown compelling efficacy in those 65 years and older". This is important because there were some questions about efficacy in this age group as previous studies were hampered by a smaller number of elderly participants. In this trial, 20% of the participants were 65 years or older and 60% had co-morbidities which put them at increased risk of developing severe disease.

Critically, Monday's trial data confirmed the safety profile of the vaccine. Barker highlighted that given this data is from a single trial which uses a single dosing regimen, it removes the complications of data interpretation that has been seen in the past with the AstraZeneca-Oxford jab. Barker added that the lack of evidence for blood clots in the study was also reassuring given recent concerns. "However, we are not surprised by this data given the evidence for a link between the vaccine and blood clots was already fairly weak." AstraZeneca said it will continue to analyze the data and prepare for the primary analysis to be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization in the coming weeks. The vaccine has already been granted a conditional marketing authorization or emergency use in more than 70 countries across six continents.

Dosing regimen a key question for the FDA