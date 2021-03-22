Labor Department creates site for unemployment fraud victims

The U.S. Labor Department launched a website Monday to help Americans report identity fraud linked to unemployment benefits.

Unemployment fraud has surged during the Covid pandemic. Much of it is linked to organized crime rings that bought identity information stolen in past data breaches, according to the labor bureau.

Criminals use this data to apply for benefits in others' names.

More from Personal Finance:

TurboTax, H&R Block tweak software for $10,200 unemployment tax break

New batch of $1,400 stimulus payments coming Wednesday, IRS says

What to do if you're waiting for a $1,400 stimulus check

Victims may have only discovered the theft during tax season as unemployment agencies issued 1099-G tax forms, which report annual unemployment income, to millions of people. Such people will have gotten a tax form with errors or for unemployment benefits they never collected.

Employed individuals have also received notices from their company asking about an unemployment claim filed in the worker's name.

The new Labor Department website offers a directory with each state's contact method for reporting this type of unemployment fraud.