SIGN IN
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Pinterest, DraftKings, Nike & more
Published Mon, Mar 22 2021
8:17 AM EDT
Updated Mon, Mar 22 2021
9:21 AM EDT
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Loop reiterated DraftKings as a top pick.
Bank of America upgraded Booking Holdings to buy from neutral.
Goldman Sachs initiated ZoomInfo Technologies as buy.
Susquehanna initiating Sunrun as positive.
Wells Fargo initiated Ambarella as equal weight.
Barclays initiated DuPont as equal weight.
Bank of America downgraded Snap and Pinterest to neutral from buy.
Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to in line from outperform.
Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear to buy from neutral.
Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General to outperform from inline.
Barclays upgraded Pepsi to overweight from equal weight.
Argus downgraded Wendy's to hold from buy.
UBS reiterated Nike as a top 2021 pick.
Raymond James raised its price target on Dave & Buster's to $55 from $45.
Evan Spiegel, CEO of SNAP Inc.
Stephen Desaulniers | CNBC
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
