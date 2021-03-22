Skip Navigation
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Pinterest, DraftKings, Nike & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Loop reiterated DraftKings as a top pick.
  • Bank of America upgraded Booking Holdings to buy from neutral.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated ZoomInfo Technologies as buy.
  • Susquehanna initiating Sunrun as positive.
  • Wells Fargo initiated Ambarella as equal weight.
  • Barclays initiated DuPont as equal weight.
  • Bank of America downgraded Snap and Pinterest to neutral from buy.
  • Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to in line from outperform.
  • Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear to buy from neutral.
  • Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General to outperform from inline.
  • Barclays upgraded Pepsi to overweight from equal weight.
  • Argus downgraded Wendy's to hold from buy.
  • UBS reiterated Nike as a top 2021 pick.
  • Raymond James raised its price target on Dave & Buster's to $55 from $45.
Evan Spiegel, CEO of SNAP Inc.
Stephen Desaulniers | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

