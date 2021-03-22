Some $1,400 stimulus checks will be mailed payments. It's not junk mail, so here's how to make sure you don't miss them

New $1,400 stimulus checks could be landing in your mailbox soon.

Government agencies including the Treasury Department, IRS and Bureau of the Fiscal Service on Monday announced a second batch of payments will be sent this week.

While that includes more direct deposit payments, it also includes a large number of mailed paper checks or prepaid debit cards.

"Since this new set of payments will include more mailed payments, we urge people to carefully watch their mail for a check or debit card in the coming weeks," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement.

The third stimulus checks were authorized when the American Rescue Plan was passed earlier this month.

The payments will include up to $1,400 per person, plus $1,400 per adult or child dependent, provided individuals and families meet certain income and other requirements.